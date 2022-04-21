news, local-news, Cabonne, ANZAC Day, Anzac

THROUGHOUT the Cabonne region, 10 villages will host a mix of dawn services, commemorative marches, and remembrance events on April 25. Commemorating troops from Australia and New Zealand, this year's annual Anzac Day will mark 107 years since their first arrival to Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915, with services stretching across the nation. For the Cabonne Shire, villages Borenore, Canowindra, Cudal, Cumnock, Eugowra, Manildra, Molong, Obley, Toogong and Yeoval will each remember those who served in the major militant event. Held in the towns of Canowindra, Cumnock, Molong, Toogong and Yeoval, each will have a 5:45am assembly for a 6am dawn service. These will be at Cumnock's War Memorial Gates, the Village Green in Molong, St Alban's Church Grounds in Toogong and Yeoval's Memorial Hall. For Canowindra, its dawn service will be at Memorial Park followed by a wreath laying service at the Soldier's Memorial Hospital at 9am. In Obley, a 6:45am service will be hosted at its War Memorial site, followed by a barbecue breakfast. Cudal will host a 10am service at its Memorial Gates, while Manildra will march from the Bowling Club at 10:15am for an 11am service at the Memorial Hall. All gathering at 10:30am for 11am services, Canowindra will march from Junction Hotel to Memorial Park, those in Molong march from the RSL Club to the Village Green and for Yeoval, marching will be from the central school to the Memorial Hall. Those in Eugowra will gather at 10:45am on the corner of North and Board streets, marching to Memorial Park for its 11am service. Borenore will host a service at 1pm, followed by a barbecue at its CWA Hall. More information on servies across Cabonne can be found on the council's website. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/931c45b5-7649-4886-8f97-4f82c3488699.png/r0_128_940_659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg