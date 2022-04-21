news, local-news, australian national field days, orange, field days, borenore, anzac day, long weekend

The Field Days site out at Borenore will be put to good use this weekend with nearly 100 stallholders set to congregate. The Field Days Car Show and Markets comes off the back of what was a successful day in December, with Australian National Field Days manager, Jayne West, excited to see the area get some use. "The committee decided that the first one went well in December and that we'd have another one," she said. "We looked at the Anzac long weekend, then a couple of the local Borenore people who are passionate car enthusiasts came to us and asked if they could have a car show as well. "It's just about us using the site. It keeps the committee involved as we get ready for October." The markets in December attracted nearly 4000 people through the gates. Although Mrs West said the committee aren't expecting those types of numbers this time, a couple thousand patrons would make for a good showing. "It's a purpose built site with power, sealed roads, grassed areas and pavilions and we can't just use it for one event during the year, it's got to be utilised all the time," she added. "We've got about 80 stallholders selling everything you could think of. We thought Anzac weekend was a good choice because it's still a long weekend, we've got people travelling from Sydney to the region and we've got some local produce here as well. "It's also good in the sense that visitors can come along on Saturday morning and then go to cellar doors on the weekend." The event will run from 10am to 2pm with a gold coin donation required for entry. As for the car show, Mrs West said anyone looking to display their vehicle can pop down by 8am on Saturday morning to get it put on display. "We've also got trophies for the best cars, which people will vote for," she said. "That keeps the visitors interacting as well." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/b68f1ddd-c00f-4762-8003-a9cdf7291814.jpg/r394_401_2930_1834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg