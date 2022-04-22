sport, local-sport,

Woodbridge Cup will officially arrive this Saturday and it's bigger and better than ever with 12 teams competing after the merger with Mid-West. And there's no time better than now to look over the side's competing for glory. News that Josh Dugan will be out for the first few weeks with a thumb injury will no doubt devastate Woodbridge fans but there's still plenty of quality across the United side. Captain-coach Jake Kelly is keen to rip in. "We're itching to get out there, there's a good vibe at training and strong numbers." Coach: Jake Kelly Player to watch: It goes without saying really, doesn't it? Any country rugby league side that features an Australian representative is going to have all eyes on them and that's the case for United as fans await Josh Dugan's debut. Predicted finish: 3rd The importance of small town clubs is bringing the community together and coach Ricky Whitton has certainly emphasised that this year. "Numbers have been really good (at training), a lot of local boys make up the side as well, along with some Forbes and Parkes boys who have ties to the community. It's a big local bunch of boys," he said. Coach: Ricky Whitton Player to watch: After winning the player of the year award last season for his club you can't go past Whitton himself. Predicted finish: 8th In the Rhinos long history, a Woodbridge Cup has evaded them yet the boys in red and white seem to be in their sweet spot this season. Their 2021 was near perfect after finishing minor-premiers before the dreaded pandemic cut short their finals campaign. This year, a major premiership may be in reach and with Luke Petrie's fellow CYMS premiers, Ben McAlpine and Tom Satterthwaite, joining the crew then the cherry might be on top. Coach: Luke Petrie Player to watch: This is a tough one. The Rhinos have talent littered across the park from club legends to new imports. However, the player to watch title has to go to Group 10 and Group 9 champion, Ben McAlpine. Predicted finish: 1st With 'Boof' leading the side, Molong will be an exciting prospect to watch with his experience invaluable. The Bulls always possess a strong forward pack and with Lane guiding the side around he might be the cherry on top. Coach: Steve Lane Player to watch: The clearance of Bubba Kennedy has officially been lodged and luck shines on anyone who gets to watch this legend play. Predicted finish: 6th Grenfell will come into the Woodbridge Cup season without playing trials but the advantage to that is no injuries and should have a full strength team to start with. Former Cowra Magpie, now coach of Grenfell, Joshua Cooney, said "fitness wise we're all up there" with plenty of "returning players" at the club. Coach: Joshua Cooney Player to watch: Michael Smith - a Western Rams junior representative, will look to control the ruck from dummy half. Predicted finish: 11th With experienced forward Blaize Fuller at the helm, the Roosters will be one to watch this season and their pre-season form has been eye-opening. "We're looking pretty good, we beat Orange United 42-6 in a trial, they had a couple out and weren't full strength but it's still good to win like that," Fuller said. "In 10s we lost two and won two, we only had 11 players over there so it was good to actually win a couple of games with no bench." Coach: Blaize Fuller Player to watch: Cameron Nolan has made the switch over from Macquarie Raiders and the coach is keen to see what his new recruit can do in the front row. Predicted finish: 7th The furthest side North for the Woodbridge competition, Oberon should be considered a fortress and any side travelling there will find the going tough. Coach Abel Lefaoseu has anticipated the competition to be "tough" with the Tigers to take it "week by week". Coach: Abel Lefaoseu Player to watch: Lefaoseu is no doubt a coup for Oberon, the barn-storming centre previously played for the side in Group 10 before returning this year and will be handful whatever position he chooses to play. Predicted finish: 10th The experienced Duncan Young knows the ins and outs of the Blue Heelers which may prove to be a significant asset as Cargo trot out a squad full of youngsters. "We've got quite a young team from Cargo, there'll be a few stepping up from juniors this year," he said. Coach: Duncan Young Player to watch: Dan Madden has made the switch over from Molong Bulls with his versatility and experience key for a young side. Predicted finish: 9th Captain-coach Matt Roylance has referred to his side as a "fairly young group", but any youth will benefit from the experience of Roylance himself and Adam Hall. After winning the plate at Woodbridge 10s, Trundle have shown there's still a lot of quality among the side and they'll be right up there come the end of the season. Coach: Matt Roylance Player to watch: Adam Hall is easily the most consistent Woodbridge Cup player and he'll be pulling the boots on again for the Boomers. Predicted finish: 5th After a dominant season last year, Canowindra will look to continue that form and there's no reason why they shouldn't. "Across the board, everyone is excited about the competition especially with the new format - these three new sides bring a lot of excitement," coach Kevin Grimshaw said. Coach: Kevin Grimshaw Player to watch: It's always awesome to see a club junior return to the fold and that's the case with Jayden Brown who could probably still match it with the best in Group 10. Predicted finish: 2nd We're prepared to be wrong about this prediction as Condobolin look to improve on a tough couple of seasons. Half Mitch Dinsey has taken over the coaching ranks and says they've "attracted a lot of faces back to the club this year with a fairly solid squad". Their pre-season saw them finish runners-up in the 10s tournament to go with a 38-24 win over Trangie Magpies and a 34-24 loss to Tullibigeal-Lake Cargelligo United Sharks. Coach: Mitch Dinsey Player to watch: TJ Johnstone - Dinsey referred to the hooker as a "gun" who he's "keen as to have a season with him". Johnstone played in Condobolin's 2016 premiership side and has now returned, looking to change the club's fortunes. Predicted finish: 12th The 2021 Mid-West Cup winners will no doubt contend for top four this season and should be one of the fittest sides in the competition. Handling the physicality of Woodbridge will be the only question but what they lack in size they make up for in attitude with a winning culture perpetuating for many years at Diggings Oval. Coach: Kurt Norton Player to watch: If Talon Hodge's clearance wasn't denied than his name would sit here but fear not CSU have an exciting dummy half in Callum Flanagan. Electric around the ruck, Flanagan will control the Mungoes momentum throughout the middle and should prove too quick for plenty of teams. Predicted finish: 4th

