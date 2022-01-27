sport, local-sport,

Duncan Young is no stranger to the Cargo community, having won two grand finals for the Blue Heelers during a six-year stint with the club. He left the club in 2018 to pursue a Group 10 career with Orange Hawks where he also enjoyed success. But after four years way, Young will make the move back to Cargo, this time to coach the first grade side. "I've always wanted to do it," Young said. "It's come that time where it was the right time to do it. I turned 30 last year so I'm getting on a bit, so thought it was a good time to go out there." Blue Heelers president Ashley Brown expressed delight at being able to bring Young back into the fold, while the new coach admitted it had been a long time coming. "They've been talking to me for the last couple of years to see if I'd want to come back and coach," he added. "I also approached them this year in that sense, so it was a bit of a mutual thing. It's not so much a swansong, I just wanted to go back out and give back to the Cargo community especially. "The rugby league team is what they've got and the community always looks after you when you're out there. You always feel like you should give back to them. I've always enjoyed my time out there and I've got a lot of mates there, so we were all happy about the move." Also stepping up to the mark will be Keith Selten who will return as the club's juniors coach following a successful 2021, albeit one that was cut short due to COVID. The club is still on the hunt for a women's league tag coach. As for what Young hopes to bring to the Blue Heelers, he just wants to see a lot of hustle put in. "I don't really have anything different than most," he added. "With my footy I'm all about putting in the effort every week." Young said he and the club have not yet discussed the possibility of coaching on past 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/0663bf9c-0b96-4e63-8af9-57d16f10498e.JPG/r0_376_4887_3137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg