Steve Lane would have to go back to the days of the Cabonne 'Roos for the last time he called Molong Recreation Ground home. And, after many years in Group 10, 11 and Woodbridge Cup, the mercurial half can't quite specify how long it would've been since running out there as the home team. "It was around 2007. 20 odd years of first grade footy mate, it starts to catch up with you," he laughed. Now, after over a decade since pulling on the 'Roos jersey, the rugby league stalwart will return to Molong as coach of the Bulls Woodbridge Cup side. "Last two weeks I started out there," he said. "I got a phone call from Jenny Barrow and she asked if I'd be interested in taking on the coaching job at Molong. "She told me she had some good juniors coming through out there so they're looking for someone with experience to come out and take on the role." Lane's first assignment will be at Trundle this weekend as the Boomers host Woodbridge Cup 10s on April 9. Molong will sit in Pool D for the tournament with Oberon and Peak Hill with their first game at 2:20 against the Tigers. "I'm looking forward to this week (at training) with the tournament at Trundle ahead," he said. "I don't know if I'll have a run, I more just want to have a look at what we've got for the year and whether we need a couple of extra players." With Lane playing at Cabonne, Blayney, Orange Cyms, Orange Hawks, Bathurst Panthers, Mudgee Dragons, Cargo Blue Heelers, Orange United Warriors and Lithgow Workies (we may have missed one there), he's usually had a partner in crime - Bubba Kennedy. Asked on whether the legendary halves partner would be joining him at the Bulls, Lane teased all local rugby league fans: "We will see what happens". To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

