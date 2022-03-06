sport, local-sport,

Jayden Brown's back, tell your friends. And in 2022 he's gunning for it all. After starring for Canowindra throughout his junior days and then winning back-to-back Alex Armstrong Medals as the Woodbridge Cup's best player in 2017-18, Brown linked with Mudgee where he played in the 2019 Group 10 grand final and then in the top grade with the Dragons again in 2021. But he's now headed home, and he's aiming to help the club secure that elusive premiership. The 26-year-old is expected to play fullback for a Tigers side that set the pace for much of the 2021 Cup season, but sadly had to sit back and watch that chance at a title - in the club's centenary season, no less - slip by when COVID-19 meant community rugby league was canceled in August last year. Brown says the 2022 Tigers will look largely like the side that dominated large chunks of last winter, and he's eager to inject his off-the-cuff style of play into the mix. "I can't wait for that first game," he said, keenly anticipating that first chance to put on Tigers' colours again. "I was going to go back to Canowindra for the 100 years last year but I thought I'd give it one more year in Group 10 and give it a crack." He said losing that 2019 grand final in extra-time to Panthers "still urked" him and says the Dragons will still field a really good team in the new-look Peter McDonald Premiership in 2022, again under the guidance of ex-NRL half Jack Littlejohn. But the opportunity to play for his home town was just too good to refuse. "It was very hard to leave Mudgee," he said. "It was such a good experience. "But, definitely, we've got the side to win it this year. If everyone stay on the park, and hopefully nothing with COVID stops us this year, that's the goal." He said despite his absence from the Woodbridge Cup being just three seasons, plenty had changed in what is largely a small-town competition. "I've watched a couple of games last year, and it's not pub footy any more," Brown said. "There's a lot of boys from different comps now; Trundle and Manildra, there's a lot of good players there now and it's tough footy. I can't wait." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/8c0e341b-620c-4446-b297-777a1a3d36a6.jpg/r1702_1214_4554_2825_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg