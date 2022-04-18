sport, local-sport,

After having all intentions to captain-coach in 2020, until COVID wrecked plans, Ricky Whitton will finally get his opportunity to take over the Eugowra Golden Eagles this season with the experienced back coming off a 2021 player of the year honour. Growing up in Cowra, Whitton's been at arms length of the Eugowra for his whole career and has now relocated. "My partner Casey is a local, so we decided to settle out here and I got involved with footy here and work, I'm finding my place in the community which is good," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it (captain-coaching), being new to the community and the footy club, everyone has been welcoming and everything is running smoothly." Eugowra's first assignment will see them play Woodbridge Cup newbies, Oberon Tigers, at home. "It should be interesting, it's their first year in Woody Cup, it'll be interesting to see how all three new teams go," Whitton said. With pre-season almost finished, Whitton said the Golden Eagles have a strong local vibe - a club that spectators should be able to properly get behind. "Numbers have been really good (at training), a lot of local boys make up the side as well, along with some Forbes and Parkes boys who have ties to the community. It's a big local bunch of boys," he said. "A lot of the spectators will love to get to the games because they'll have nephews and sons playing along with nieces and daughters in the league tag - it'll be unreal."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/f83e0727-f319-42fe-bac6-ce23826737b3.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg