bp has revealed plans for its revamped service station on Summer Street that include a new cafe serving barista made coffee. The company says the new look operation next to the fire station is expected to be complete by mid-May. The Summer Street bp service station closed last year for the renovations, leaving many in the community curious about the future of the site. bp says it is renovating the existing site to include one of its signature cafes and an expanded product range. "The renovated site will include bp's signature Wild Bean Café offering with barista made coffee and a larger range of products and services specifically selected to provide convenience and cater to our customers' changing needs," a spokesperson for the company said. "Targeted to re-open mid-May this year this is a significant and exciting investment for bp. "bp has chosen to invest in the site in Orange due to its future growth potential, and to continue catering to the needs of local and travelling customers, particularly as it's conveniently located along Summer Street." The spokesperson said the revamped service station will be a seven day a week, 24-hour a day operation that will provide between 12 and 15 jobs for locals. Jobs are currently being advertised, including for casual customer service representatives and casual baristas. "We look forward to opening the refreshed site to continue servicing the local community," the spokesperson said. The renovation of the service station comes as the Summer Centre, situated across the road from the bp, also undergoes a major redevelopment to become "The Village". Developer Paul Saunders of BMPS 88 is giving the centre a more "local, boutique, village" feel including alfresco dining and undercover seating areas. The former blonde-brick building that houses the IGA grocery shop, and Dan Murphy's, will be broken into five separate sections. These will house the two anchor tenants along with 10 smaller shops. "From residents' point of view, from the community point of view, we're lifting the shopping centre back up, turning it into The Village, turning it back into an urban precinct," Mr Saunders said. The $10 million dollar revamp is expected to be finished in June with a week-long opening festival in July.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/c3231d45-7dd5-40d7-bc8b-98be17050f4e_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1735_3712_3832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg