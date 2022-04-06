news, local-news,

DEVELOPMENT totalling more than $4.5 million was has been approved by Orange City Council since February. Included was approval for a $1.3 million Guzman y Gomez Mexican takeaway food outlet at 2-6 Bathurst Road, which was formerly occupied by an Audi car dealership. As part of the successful development application, submitted by the highway service group Spectrum Retail, the existing building will be demolished. During Tuesday's ordinary council meeting, approval was also given to NDIS provider Mercy Connect application to build four self-contained dwellings for supported living at 370 Escort Way. The project has a price tag of $3.73 million and will provide a home for nine people living with a disability or aged residents. There will also be staff quarters and a separate communal area. Cr Mel McDonell did raise a concern about pedestrian safety on Escort Road and how that would impact the residents of the development, especially elderly residents who may use a walking frame. Technical Services director Ian Greenham said there was a nearby underpass on the Northern Distributor Road that could be accessed via a grass verge but Council was under no obligation to put in a footpath for a development. She asked if there were plans to put refuge across the Escort Way. Mr Greenham said not at this point but added the imminent handover of the NDR from council to the Transport for NSW would result in an upgrading of the intersection with Escort Way and Ploughman's lane. That upgrade could result in more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. A plan to bolster the potable water and sewer network for growth areas on the outskirts of town by installing a pipeline from Lake Canobolas was also approved. OCC is planning to build the pipeline system from east of the existing sewage pump station within the Lake Canobolas Reserve to the intersection of Canobolas Road and Racecourse and Pinnacle Road. The project will upgrade existing water and sewer infrastructure to provide a broad range of health and environmental benefits to the community. These include an upgrade to an existing water mains and provision of connections to existing customers, which will deliver better quality water, improve residual water pressure and improved social and health benefits The installation of a new sewer main will also provide an opportunity to remove septic systems from around the Lake Canobolas Reserve and Scout Camp areas. Resident Simon Price, who owns a short stay accommodation venue on Pines Lane, which is on the proposed pipeline route, addressed the issue in open forum. Mr Price said he was concerned a heritage blue stone building on his property would be damaged by the use of large machinery close by, while he also asked for accurate notice of when construction was passing his property, so it would not inconvenience prospective guests. Mr Price's concerns were noted.

