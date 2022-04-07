news, local-news,

SOMETHING as simple as an extra hour of parking can change a senior citizen's outlook on life. In fact, it might not matter to most of us but that extra hour or two before a vehicle has to be moved can make a world of difference to how our vulnerable elderly connect to their community. Orange City Council has taken the first step into transforming its Senior Citizen Centre (Nguluwau Ngurang) in Kite Street into a more vibrant hub with the appointment of full time staff member, thanks to $250,000 funding over three years through the Federal Government's Seniors Connected program. Seniors are now being asked how the the centre can best serve their needs with Senior Village Hub Project Leader Samone Vennard providing a number of engagement sessions. So far, parking is high on the list of the barriers stopping seniors, or people over 55, from visiting the centre. "It's tricky. They come here for board games from ten and then lunch is normally served at 12, they want to stay here until two or three but if they have to go to move their car, because their are often mobility issues, they think they may as well just go home," Ms Vennard said. The two forums Ms Vennard had held so far also unearthed Information technology as another area seniors would like instruction. "Setting up MyGov and Service NSW, putting credit on their phone, what we take for granted," she said. "I'm also looking for volunteers who are willing to come and help do those activities." Ms Vennard also encouraged those that already utilise the centre to reach out to others. "Do you know five people who aren't as well connected to you, if you do, they're the people that you want to introduce," she said. A third of all senior Australians live alone and feeling isolated is a huge problem. Ms Vennard said there often issues other than mobility that lead to that isolation, with her experience with one elderly gentleman, the carer for her wife, leaving his home once a week for half an hour to go shopping, not uncommon. So far the Seniors Hub has kicked off with board games, art classes, Tai Chi and Scrabble, as well as tea and coffee facilities for people to sit and rest or chat with friends. There is one session remaining on Friday at Senior Citizens and Pensioners Centre from 10am to 11am. Anyone wishing to attend a consultation session should RSVP to 6393-8600. Spaces are limited. Orange City Council Community Services Policy Committee Chair Cr Mel McDonell said it was hoped the seniors hub would become a hive of activity. "Where people can take part in activities, learn new things and share their skills, interests and experiences with each other in a supportive and resilient community," Cr McDonell said. "Many people don't know the centre is open to seniors of all ages, whether you want to maintain health and wellbeing, keep up your social connections after retirement or simply have a place to sit and rest while you're in town shopping or waiting for an an appointment." Council is also looking for people to join a steering committee to guide the Village Hub in future. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form beloW

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/9a1b944c-d5b0-42d2-873c-1f644b58aa0a.jpg/r10_116_4022_2383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg