A SIX-month extension has been granted to Orange360's contract, taking its tenure as the district's peak tourism body through to December 31 this year. The contract was due to end on June 30 however this week's Orange City Council meeting approved the extension, which will cost $210,000. According to the report before council, the extra funds were included in the 2022-23 council budget and the extra time will enable council to finalise its 2022-2025 Destinations Management Plan. Covering the Blayney, Cabonne and Orange local government areas, TDO Limited, which trades as Orange360 was given a pat on the back during the council meeting. The report stated the Orange region's visitor economy is worth $400 million annually, attracting around one million visitors a year and employing 6000 people. According to Tourism Research Australia, for the financial year ending 2021, the Orange local government area welcomed 555,000 visitors staying for multiple nights. Orange also welcomed 588,000 day trippers during that period. Councillors agreed Orange360 had achieved outstanding results in the past four years, particularly during the last two where COVID-19 restrictions impacted heavily on the industry. Cr Tony Mileto supported the extension saying the increase in tourism numbers proved Orange360 was doing its job. "Also with Orange360 in general there's been more accountability with regards to the reports and feedback which they are providing to council to satisfy the ratepayers that they are doing an excellent job," he said. "Sometimes as councillors we get a lot of feedback Orange is seen as only a food and wine capital. That's certainly not the case. I know there is a lot of emphasis with regards to destination shopping and other economic opportunities." Cr Jeff Whitton spoke in favour of the the extension, saying people from outside the district were aware of the organisation. "It's certainly working for the city," he said. Crs Jason Hamling, Gerald Power and Jack Evans declared an interest and left the room for the vote.

