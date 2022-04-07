news, local-news,

As this year's FOOD Week enters its second weekend, eager foodies are already booking their accommodation for next year's event. Operators of the Byng St Hotel say some visitors have already locked in their stay for FOOD Week 2023, which will be held from March 24 - April 2. Orange 360 general manager Caddie Marshall says this year's festival has been a welcome boost to the city. "We've been thrilled to see so many visitors in our region. "Our accommodation sector have also benefited from high occupancies as well as our retail and hospitality sectors. " The annual 10-day celebration of the region's food and wine may be heading into its final few days, but there are still plenty of events across Friday and into the weekend. Friday's highlights include a cheese and preserve making workshop at the CWA Hall, a walk through the Hillside Harvest orchard followed by a three-course lunch from chef Ruben Lopez Mesa, and a lunch at the Union Bank created by head chef Dom Aboud in collaboration with local food artisans Nana Harada f Mountain Miso and Robbie Robinson of The Market Cat. The FOOD Train will also roll into town on Friday, with visitors from Sydney picked up from the station for a three-day foodie tour of the region. Sold-out signature event, Forage, is scheduled for Saturday, and with rain forecast for Friday and into Saturday, ticketholders for the popular 4.1 kilometre stroll through Orange's vineyards are being urged to be prepared for the weather. "If you are heading to Forage this weekend make sure to dress for all seasons and bring waterproof shoes or boots," Ms Marshall said. The Millthorpe Mouthful - is a moving feast through Millthorpe village, with stops at each cellar door for a gourmet food and wine pairing; and the Sunday Producers Market and Brunch at Cook Park will wrap up FOOD Week festivities on Sunday. For more details visit orangefoodweek.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/a50618aa-8909-4e1f-adfa-f3e65bce25f9.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg