news, local-news,

Saturday's FOOD Week edition of the Orange Farmers Market promises to be a feast for the senses. Along with a bumper line-up of stalls packed with fresh local produce, Orange author Sophie Hansen and her talented artist mum Annie Herron are returning to give a cooking and art demonstration. The well-known duo have just launched a new book, Around the Kitchen Table, which combines recipes and cooking tips with arts and craft inspiration, inviting readers to pause their busy lives - even for just half an hour - to cook, create, or make something every day. Market manager Holly Manning says they'll be at the Chef's Table at Northcourt from 10 - 10.30am. "Sophie has written so many amazing cookbooks, and they're always focused on local produce, so it's a perfect fit," she said. "She'll walk around the market, choose some local produce, bring it back to the table and then demonstrate how to use that produce to make a recipe. "While Sophie's cooking, Annie will either set up a still life, or she might sketch the market itself, with the umbrellas and the people and all the activity. Then at the end she'll be able to show us what she's done, and have a chat as well." For those who can't make it, the session will be live streamed on the Farmers Market and McGrath Orange Facebook pages. Ms Manning says there'll be up to 60 stalls at the market: "full of seasonal produce which is always great at this time of year." Other FOOD Week events this weekend include Forage, the FOOD Train, Ross Hill Wines Long Lunch, Printhie Dining Degustation Dinner and The Millthorpe Mouthful. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/3052ebec-865b-416d-a8df-f833d861701a.JPG/r0_143_5568_3289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg