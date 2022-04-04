news, local-news,

FOOD Week is billed as a sustainable event and Friday evening's night markets lived up to that point of difference. President of FOOD Week Michael Sobotta spent Saturday sorting through the bins from Friday's markets, which drew around 2500 people who were sampling food and beverages produced locally. Mr Sobotta said that in itself was pleasing for the FOOD Week committee, with the night markets making a return after a notable absence from the last two years, thanks the impact of COVID-19. "One of our goals is a sustainable event and we actually engage a company which audits it from an international standard," Mr Sobotta explained. "We actually have an accreditation as a sustainable event, we're the only event in Australia that does." As part of that ISO Certification, Mr Sobotta said some of the committee spent Saturday morning sorting through the rubbish and he was please to report around 95 per cent of it would go into compost. "Forks and plates and napkins and things, we take our own bins to Robertson Park so people put rubbish in the right bins. "It's a messy job but you learn a lot about human behaviour and people's attitudes. 90 per cent of people are really good ... but there's a few little plastic bits here and there." Mr Sobotta added 98 per cent of the wastage from last year's Forage went into compost. "That's an amazing effort from the chefs and the producers and the organisers to get this sustainability goal achieved. READ ALSO: Orange's temporary indoor playground could be opened just months after Mayor Jason Hamling's initial motion. "It goes with this provenance of knowing where our food comes from and that mindset of wanting to know how things are produced and sustainability connecting people "Part of the ethos of food week is connecting people between those stories and a lot of our producers involved with FOOD Week are already of that mindset." Apart from its high level of sustainability, Friday's night markets also provided a positive start to this year's FOOD Week, which runs until April 10. "It was a good night but people had their scarves on and their puffer jackets on and turned up and it was a great night." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/08515c24-8b72-4dc3-a46e-47eefd981bf5.JPG/r10_556_4022_2823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg