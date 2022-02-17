news, local-news,

The new owners of Hillside Harvest are all about good local fruit at a good price. "We live in this beautiful fruit bowl, but it's not always easy for people to get local produce unless they go to a farmers market," said Paula Charnock. "So we're really keen to have a place where they can come and get their produce." Mrs Charnock, her husband Allan and her sister and brother-in-law Erica and Paul Eccleston recently bought the popular fruit shop, cafe and 75-acre orchard on the Escort Way at Borenore. The four are also part owners of third generation Nashdale orchard, Thornbrook. Fresh seasonal fruit at Hillside will be sourced from Thornbrook and Hillside, with customers able to pick their own from the fruit trees at Hillside if they wish. Cherries, apricots, peaches nectarines, plums, apples, pears, grapes, figs, persimmons, boysenberries and blackberries are among the fresh fruits that will be available throughout the year. The store will also stock locally grown vegetables, honey, fruit, local cherry juice, apple juice, olive oils sauces nuts, preserves, jams and relishes. Ms Charnock hopes Hillside will be a place for locals and visitors alike to pick their own fruit, buy direct from a farmer and to buy gifts from a selection of products that showcase the region.

