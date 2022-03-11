news, local-news,

Acclaimed chef Mark Best, known for his three-hat Surry Hills eatery Marque, and more recently as a contestant on Netflix's star-packed cooking competition, The Final Table, has been announced as a guest at this year's Orange FOOD Week Festival. Mr Best will prepare dessert for diners under the plane trees at the sold-out Sampson Street Long Lunch on April 2, an event that will also feature the culinary talents of local chefs Josie Chapman, Lesly Russell, Simmon Hawke of Lolli Redini and Danielle Romeo of Groundstone. Mr Best will also be part of a one-off celebration, Chef Best at Philip Shaw Wines, where he'll join with local chef Richard Learmonth to present a dinner menu paired with Philip Shaw's cool-climate wine. The announcement of Mr Best's involvement comes just weeks out from the April 1 - 10 festival, which is now in its 31st year. The celebration of the region's abundance and showcase of local food and wine features six signature events complemented by over 70 satellite events across ten days, and is one of the most highly anticipated festivals on Orange's event calendar. Organisers says ticket sales are "going strong" with the Sampson Street Long Lunch and Forage - a 4.1km stroll through Orange vineyards with, food wine and live music along the way - already sold out. Other sell-outs so far include the Angullong Outstanding in the Village Lunch, Ross Hill Wines Long Lunch, the Printhie Dining Degustation Dinner and Swinging Bridge Hunter and Gatherer Dinner with Simon Kalis. There's still plenty of opportunities to savour the region's food and wine, however. Spots are still open on the F.O.O.D train from Sydney to Orange and at the Shining the Light on Local Producers workshops from April 4 - 8, which feature stories, secret tips and recipes, and tastings from local growers and makers. Tickets are also available to Producer and the Chef events at Union Bank, where chefs Dom Aboud and Richard Learmonth will celebrate local farmer and legend Doug Dagg; and at Hillside Harvest, where Chef Ruben Lopez Mesa will serve a three course Spanish-inspired lunch after a walk through the orchard with farmer Paula Charnock. The popular FOOD Week Night Market in Robertson Park will be back too, for the first time since 2019. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/df3fb5a2-c58b-4b69-8f2b-85c7dc934172.jpg/r0_320_1680_1269_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg