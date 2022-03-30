news, local-news,

THE promise of two extra casual positions is a start, but the NSW Teachers Federation says it doesn't address the long-term teacher shortage and other issues at the Canobolas Rural Technology High School. NSWTF organiser Ben Bartlett confirmed on Wednesday the Department of Education had finally responded to a letter Canobolas High's Federation members had sent on March 18, which demanded more support for teachers and support staff at the school. In the response, a spokesperson acting on behalf of NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell confirmed two extra casual positions would be allocated to the school. "As at 24 March 2022, I understand that there are three permanent vacancies subject to recruitment action, all of which are progressing to a permanent appointment. In addition, I understand two other positions have been recruited and are now conditionally filled, with final appointments soon to be confirmed," the spokesperson, from the People Group, wrote. The response also directed teachers to the Department's Being Well framework to assist them with managing stress, and its Employee Assistance Program. Mr Bartlett said more needed to be done to address Work Health and Safety issues at the school. "How do you build a picture of the school - how do we get across how vulnerable the kids are and how do we get across what their needs are compared to other high schools," he said. "And then the staff, how do I explain, you know, that people are going home in tears." The number of merged and uncovered classes at TCRTHS passed 850 this week, compared to 849 for the entire school year last year. According to member for Orange Phil Donato, the situation at Canobolas High is being played out in schools across regional and rural Australia. The NSW Education Standards Authority estimated almost 11,000 teachers left the profession last year but, according to its website, the NSW Government's Teacher Supply Strategy is to add another 4600 to the ranks over the next four years. Mr Bartlett said NSWTF members at Canobolas High would continue to work with the NSW Department. "Unfortunately, the teacher shortage crisis is only just beginning," Mr Bartlett said. "The Department will need to offer more resources in order to ensure classes are adequately covered in the future. "The Federation will embrace further consultation with the Department over the coming weeks before deciding on whether further industrial action will be necessary to ensure that the students receive the educational resources they deserve. "Obviously we want to avoid industrial action. Know that if we get to industrial action, the wheels have fallen off. "We're not unreasonable, we're just saying its not good enough at the moment and the data backs it up."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/4b3d31f3-98e5-479a-bdda-74a6c5e6603c.JPG/r10_218_4245_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg