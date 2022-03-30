news, local-news,

A search is underway for the remains of a man who was allegedly violently murdered at a rural property 50km north east of Orange. Specialist police are assisting detectives with a coordinated search of the property in Killongbutta, which is expected to continue for the coming days. Drug and Firearms Squad detectives have charged three men over their alleged roles in the suspected murder of Malaysian national Jacky Chong Kai Wong, between 2020 and 2021. The 24-year-old had been living in Sydney since 2016 and last made contact with a family member in Malaysia by phone on Monday 28 December 2020. Drug and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent John Watson, said police believe Jacky was involved with an organised criminal syndicate when he was violently murdered. "We know Jacky was working for a criminal enterprise involved in the cultivation of cannabis in regional NSW around the time of his alleged murder," Det Supt Watson said. "The circumstances of his death are particularly gruesome, and officers remain at the Killongbutta property today in search of his body and to locate any further forensic evidence. "These criminal groups are known for targeting young individuals with the promise of easy money, which often leads to them working in illegal grow houses on remote properties. "This is a sad reminder of the reality of these operations: they are run by dangerous criminals who care only about a quick profit and have no dignity or regard for human life," Det Supt Watson said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/b7e740af-bbaf-47eb-96b6-29325d9c7aa4.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg