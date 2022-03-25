news, local-news,

FED UP teachers at The Canobolas Rural Technology High School are considering industrial action after NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell failed to acknowledge their demands this week. As part of their push to address staffing issues at the school, which they say are crippling learning and impacting on the health, safety and wellbeing of students and staff, NSW Teachers Federation members held a meeting last Friday where they voted to send a list of demands to the minister. They had requested a response by Thursday midday after which time they planned to consider their options. NSWTF organiser at Canobolas High Ben Bartlett said staff were at breaking point and as part of their demands, asked that the four vacant positions at the school be filled immediately while also pushing for at least five additional staff members above the schools quota. He said staff felt this would help alleviate staffing issues by providing "inbuilt relief, ensuring no student ever misses a timetabled class again". Member for Orange Phil Donato used CRTHS as an example of what he described as a teacher shortage crisis west of the Great Divide which was burning out staff. Mr Donato addressed the NSW Parliament on Wednesday evening when he called on the NSW government to better support teachers, support staff and the students "whose education is being neglected as a result of [the government's] in action to address a chronic teacher shortage". "In the case of Canobolas High in Orange, teacher shortages have resulted in 849 merged or uncovered classes in 2021," Mr Donato said. Mr Bartlett said up to March 18 this year, there were already 691 merged or uncovered classes at Canobolas High while classes are being merged in the school hall, sometimes up to 10 at a time, with minimal supervision. He added the school's executive staff were also being called on to juggle their normal administrative duties with the covering of classes while fourth year university students were also heavily utilised. "This is a situation that is not sustainable and requires urgent attention," he said. In a bid to help make the school more attractive to prospective staff, NSWTF members at Canobolas High were also asking for incentives to be provided to make the school more attractive, such as rental assistance of up to 70 per cent, and a trial teaching period. Currently it is rated as a 1 point school, or an attractive school largely due to location. Schools in the far west have a rating of 6. During a portfolio committee (number 3) education examination, Minister Sarah Mitchell disputed the premise there was a teacher supply crisis in NSW, as stated by panel member Anthony D'Adam. Ms Mitchell said there was a teacher supply strategy "for both now and into the future for the next 10 years to make sure that we have the teachers that we need in the subject areas that we need and the places that we need". Canobolas High has a staff of 60 teachers and a student body of 697. It has a Family Occupation and Employment Index of 150 which puts it in the bottom 16 per cent of the state for parental income. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

