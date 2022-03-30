news, local-news,

Balloonist Anton Kerr will use this weekend's Canowindra Balloon Challenge as a practice event for the 2022 world championships in Slovenia later this year. Canowindra is one of a limited number of opportunities for Australian ballooning teams to practice for the world titles a situation Mr Kerr overcomes by flying as a commercial pilot. "Every flight you're targeting to land in a specific spot and using the available winds, at different altitudes above the ground," Mr Kerr explained. "You've got different layers of air and the air moves in different directions in those layers which allows you to navigate. "You can't steer but you can choose the wind layer you're in and the direction you're going. That allows you to navigate, like tacking in a yacht. "You can use those winds to navigate into a target. When you're flying commercially, nowadays given everything is fairly intensively farmed, there is a limited number of paddocks you can land in so every flight is practice." Mr Kerr says he's also lucky to be flying in the perfect location for ballooning. "There's a couple of reasons for that," he said. "We sit right in the middle of the big weather patterns in a nice valley that the cold dense air sits in overnight. "Between those two things it makes for ideal conditions." Mr Kerr will team with fellow Canowindra residents Corey Knight and Matt Rice at the world titles. He qualified after finishing fourth at the last Australian championships held in Mudgee in 2019. Meanwhile, the latest technology will be used to track the balloonists taking part in the 2022 challenge, which starts this weekend. Competition director Adam Barrow said technology is integral to gauging the success of the flights each day. The challenge starts on Saturday, April 2 with balloon teams set tasks each day and their flights tracked by onboard computers which relay information back to race headquarters. "The competition is pretty much made up of a series of flights, morning and afternoon," Mr Barrow said. During the flights the teams are set a series of tasks and receive points dependent upon how successful they are at carrying them out. "Each one of the tasks is scored so basically they can have half of the flight really good and half might be really bad, or all good or all bad. And at the end they'll get a score for that flight with the winner being a combination of the best flight scores for the whole week. Each flight the teams can be called on to carry out up to six tasks, chosen from a selection of 15 different tasks ranging from something as simple as flying from point A to point B to forming a triangle in the sky. "It might be that the director sets a position that they have to get to on the ground and they have to try to steer to that," Mr Barrow said. "It might be something they choose themselves based on where they think they can get to. "There are a few three dimensional tasks like making the biggest triangle they can inside a set time period. "Sometimes, because the balloons tend to fly at the same speed, we make them try to fly the fastest they can to get to a point in the shortest period of time. "It's all based on calculations, time and speed. "And it's all tracked with information relayed back to the race centre from on board tracking systems tracking the balloons in real time and sending the data back to us at the control centre. "The tech we're using, we only about the fourth event in the world to use it. "We were the first last year and we've had an upgrade on that tech and we're trialling it for the world championships in Slovenia this year," he said. While the technology is on trial for the world titles so will the Australian pilots making the trip to Slovenia with all six using Canowindra as a practice event. "We don't get a lot of competition ballooning in Australia, this is the only competition in Australia this year," Mr Barrow said. As for the weather forecast Mr Barrow said the first weekend of the challenge "looks pretty good but after that it's anybody's guess". "We tend to rock up and deal with whatever weather we've got. "Last year the weather was actually too good and in the afternoons there was just no wind at all, it was too calm to fly," he said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

