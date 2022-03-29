news, local-news,

ORANGE Anglican Grammar School has taken the next step towards growing its student body by submitting a development application for the Trinity Learning Facility, to Orange City Council. With a price-tag of $5.7 million, the Trinity Learning Facility will boast three levels with classrooms on the second and third while the lower level will take advantage of the land topography and open onto its main sporting oval. Principal Rev Louis Stringer said the school was excited about the next phase of its growth, which will cater for the increase in the student population from just over 600 to 750. Rev Stringer said the development application, which is open for submission at Orange City Council until April 12, has been in the pipeline for two or three years. "To get it to a stage where we're at DA for approval, is really encouraging," Rev Stringer said. Rev Stringer said the OAG was keen to match its growth with quality infrastructure. "Obviously we want to be able to make sure [students] are well looked after and catered for and providing them with class room spaces is a really important part of that.," he said. OAG is situated on a 28 acre land parcel on the corner of Murphy Lane and the Mitchell Highway and Rev Stringer said the school could grow into. The Trinity Learning Facility will be located towards the southern end of the playing field. Apart from the eight classrooms, it will feature a covered outdoor learning area on the second level, and a terraced seating platform leading down to the field. The sublevel will also feature major storage areas. The top level will also have a control tower for the oval. Public commentary encouraged for the development of OCC's draft strategic plan suggests north Orange residents would like another school built in the area and Rev Stringer said OAG would help cater for that growth. "Absolutely, the appetite for the school comes from a couple of directions, one is the natural growth of Orange which we've seen over the last, particularly three years. "The other thing is we just offer an excellent product in terms of providing an excellent education for our students who want academic rigour but they also want lots of co-curricular and sporting activities to enjoy as well." The proposal is for the building to be constructed in two stages and includes the relocation of an existing shed, the provision of a covered barbecue and service area, toilet facilities, a lift and pathways. Orange Anglican Grammar School caters for all years from pre-kindergarten to Year 12.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/432f28ff-39ac-4e3a-a4a8-eeaeec48b31a.png/r22_0_443_238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg