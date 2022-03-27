sport, local-sport, cyms, orange, cricket

Four wickets, 56 runs and a stumping to boot; Adam Smith had himself a day to remember as CYMS edged out a six run win in the Orange and District Cricket Association third grade grand final. Taking on Orange City at Riawena Oval, the green and golds needed to restrict the Warriors to less than nine runs in the final over to take home the win. Up stepped Smith who conceded just the three singles and picked up three wickets in four balls to guide his side home. "Pure elation" is how CYMS captain Ben McNiven described the moment they clinched the match. "That's the second cricket grand final I've been in and the first one I've won and it couldn't have been done with a better bunch of guys." CYMS lost the toss and were sent into bat, although McNiven said this worked out in their favour as he wanted the green and golds to put runs on the board. "The scoreboard pressure definitely came through in the end," he added. "We were lucky to get a roll on with some wickets after drinks and that turned the game for us." The loss of an early CYMS wicket saw Louis Lockwood (30) come to the crease and he immediately got to work, but a few quick dismissals saw the minor premiers fall to 5-57. That brought Smith (56) and McNiven (30) to the crease and they would put on a game-changing 86 run partnership. "I'd set it up so hopefully Smithy and I would bat together," McNiven said on their big partnership. "He's been a pretty good influence on me when I've been out there with him. He knows the game inside and out and is definitely a big help for me." Some lower-order hitting by AJ McNiven (17) helped CYMS amass 163 before being bowled out in the 37th over in large part thanks to a stellar performance with the ball by Hayden Griffith (5-23). In reply, City got off to a good start thanks to Matt Fyfe (24) and Hamish Blair (58) who put on 61 for the opening stand. After George Eleftheriou (2-23) bagged a pair of wickets, Adam Cowden came to the crease at 2-76. He looked to have turned the game in favour of the Warriors thanks to a near run-a-ball 25. But when Luke Van Der Westhuis picked up the wickets of Cowden and captain Michael Evans in back-to-back overs, the tide once again swung in the favour of the green and golds. With Smith going for a little more than three runs an over, the required run rate kept climbing and City would finish their innings 9-157, seven runs short of victory. "We knew we were in for a match," McNiven added. "The chat at drinks was just about restricting their scoring. We wanted to put the pressure on them to score the runs and once we started to do that, a few cracks started to open up in their batting." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/81b0b16e-ff32-4b9a-a720-6a933d6a7878.JPG/r80_277_1703_1194_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg