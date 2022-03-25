sport, local-sport,

Between the two third grade sides, Orange City and CYMS have used a total of 70 players this season. Now they will meet in a grand final which will see one side left green with envy and the other grinning from ear to ear. CYMS secured the minor premiership with two rounds still to play, but captain Ben McNiven said the season has been anything but simple. "I think this season has been a funny one for everyone. With the amount of COVID-related instances, everyone has had to chop and change," he said. "It's not just been a core group of players that have done the job, it's been a club effort to try and get everyone there and I think every club has experienced the same thing." But despite the disjointed nature of the 2021/22 season, McNiven said he always felt confident. "We won our first game quite convincingly and I think there was something then that showed us that if we could keep a core group of players together, that we're in for a shot," he added. "We had a couple of blips on the radar, but since then we've won six on the trot and look good." Michael Evans will skipper a Warriors side which had a very different path to the grand final. They won their final three matches of the regular season and needed every single one of them as they scraped into the semi-finals just one point ahead of Centrals Black in third, and two ahead of Central Red who narrowly missed out. "We do have a bit of momentum, but third grade is a funny game," he said. "You have that mix of younger people coming up who haven't played grade before and your older guys who are probably more recreational cricketers than anything else. "It's more fun when you're winning, but the focus is on everyone doing something well every week and I think that if we do that, the results will follow. Everybody has improved on where they were on Christmas and the results showed." McNiven told teammates a few weeks ago that he thought City would be the side they would end up facing in the grand final, so he knows not to take them lightly. "They've got a couple of good bats in there and that's been a big thing, but I think for third grade all year it's been about the bowling attack for every single team," he said. "I think we have a pretty balanced attack and it's about seeing what works and going from there." The match will be played at Riawena Oval on Saturday, March 26 and start at 1pm. Orange City team: Matt Fyfe, Chris Pethybridge, Hamish Blair, Adam Cowden, Michael Evans (c), Tim Proberts, Sam Wasil, Hugh Corcoran, Hayden Griffith, Rod Streater, Sid Vohra and Alex Walker. CYMS team: Ben McNiven (c), Matt Culverson, George Eleftheriou, Shehan Fernando, Adam Simpson, AJ McNiven, Tom Wright, Riley Krause, Seth Mulhall, Luke Van Der Westhuis, Louis Lockwood, Adam Smith and Jett Clarke. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/155d3535-d08c-4021-a83e-154c384ef7e8.JPG/r2_241_4926_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg