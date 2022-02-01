sport, local-sport,

A father-son partnership followed by an opening spell that would make Glenn McGrath proud was what did the trick for Cavaliers in their Centenary Cup T20 grand final victory. Taking on Orange City at Max Stewart Park on Saturday, Cavs got off to a decent start, but the regular loss of wickets saw them 4-54 in the 11th over. Out stepped Stu Middleton (49) to join son Toby (26) at the crease. "That's what the whole competition's about," Cavs manager Pete Jarick said of watching the Middletons bat together. "Dads and parents guiding their kids on how to play the game in the right spirit." They put on 70 before Cavs finished the innings 5-126. But although the batters put Cavs in a position to claim victory, it was the bowling of Toby Peterson that well and truly won it. "He actually said that he bowled pretty poorly in the morning," Jarick said about what Peterson had told him prior to the innings. "I said to him that now was his chance." He certainly took that opportunity and sliced through City's top order, claiming 5-3 in his four overs. Hamish Blair (19) steadied the ship, but some good bowling from Oliver Jarick (3-14) through the middle overs saw City eventually bowled out for 71 in the 18th over. "With COVID and holidays, we've had a lot of our Cent Cup guys go up and play third and second grade to fill the gaps," the team manager added. "I guess we were lucky to have a few of them back to play in that grand final. I think we were quietly confident throughout but it was good to get the win and continuing to build that culture in the junior players." The win came on a day where all junior and senior Cavs sides were victorious. The Centenary Cup will now revert back to the 35 over game for the rest of the season, with Jarick hopeful the grand final win can provide a confidence boost going forward. The winning Cavs team was made up of Nicholas Bennett, Jarred Barnes, Luka Smith, Toby Middleton, Oliver Jarick, Stu Middleton, Montana Griffith, Cooper Charnock, Toby Peterson, Ben Taylor, Darcy Harris and Adam Thomas.

