A group of cycling "amateurs" will leave Orange on Tuesday morning on the first leg of a mammoth five-day 500km ride to Newcastle. Andrew Swain, Sophie Fardell, Harry Fardell, Al Hattersley, Peter Bell, Jenna Hattersley, James McMillan and Angus McKercher have been training for the past six months for the ride that stop at Wellington, Mudgee, Denman and Polkobin before arriving in Newcastle on Saturday. The group of eight are all good mates of Katherine Swain, a former Orange woman who last year sustained a serious C4/5 spinal cord injury after jumping into a shallow pool. She has since set up the Stronger Together foundation to provide support, education and equipment for those affected by spinal cord Injury. Orange physiotherapist and ride participant Harry Fardell says Kath is "an absolute gem of a person" and her accident deeply affected everyone that knows her. "She's the life of the party, everybody loves her...she's a beautiful mother. Just an all-round legend." The Orange cyclists have already raised $74,000 for Kath's foundation through the Orange to Newcastle ride and a 24-hour Spinning for Spinal Support fundraiser at Integra Gym. They'll also be attending a major black tie event fundraiser for Stronger Together in Newcastle on Saturday night, hosted by comedian Hamish Blake. Mr Fardell says the ride to Newcastle, which includes at least one ten-hour day, will be tough but it pales in comparison to what Kath has experienced. "It's nothing compared to what Kath - or anyone else with a spinal injury - has to go through. Physically, but also mentally and emotionally," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/104e9ce9-f7e5-419e-8ab7-199ea71557fc.JPG/r0_308_5481_3405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg