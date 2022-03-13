news, local-news,

IT still has some ground to recover after a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus but the Ronald McDonald House gala charity ball ticked most of its boxes when it was staged on Saturday night. Chairman of the Board of RMHC Orange Tim Leahey said numbers were down from the usual 400 patrons to 250 this year but the level of generosity was high with $130,000 raised at the Orange Function Centre event, the first since the 2019 gala ball. "It went very well," Mr Leahey said on Sunday but he agreed the pandemic had left its mark. "Particularly the charity, the ball is their largest fundraising event so to not have it for two years, makes it very difficult. But the charity is in good shape because there are so many silent, anonymous, great, giving people out there." Mr Leahey said for the first time out-of-town residents had the opportunity to participate in the silent auction, raffles and room night pledges, where they can pre-pay for an evening's accommodation. "It is for the central west, obviously Orange having such a good health service is the reason why we have Ronald McDonald House in Orange. It serves families of the Central West - Bathurst, Dubbo and all those small towns, Parkes, Forbes, Cowra, Young, Gooloogong, all those places out west are the majority of people who stay in the house." Mr Leahey also congratulated Master of Ceremonies Ken Sutcliffe on his input during the evening. "He was awesome, he had polio as a kid so he spoke about that and the importance of being able to say goodnight to your kids when they are sick and being able to be in the same place as them." Mr Sutcliffe told guests of his childhood experience of being in hospitals away from his parents who did not have the resources to pay for accommodation or have a vehicle to be close by. "It all resonated with him," Mr Leahey said. RMHC Orange's publicity officer Janice Harris said all the money raised at the ball stays in Orange to provide immediate support to families from five Local Health Districts who travel to Orange so their child can receive life saving or specialist treatment at Orange Health Service. Mr Leahey said the fundraising at the ball will not only help provide free accommodation for families for as long as they need it, but helps RMHC Orange "go the extra mile" for families. He said along with no cost accommodation families are provided with emergency meals, grocery items for self-catering, toiletries for rooms, and food and fuel vouchers. Ms Walsh said every family who arrives at the house is given a gift bag appropriate to their baby, child or adolescent to help their stay in hospital a little easier. Mr Leahey and RMHC Orange CEO Rebecca Walsh thanked all those involved in this year's ball including the chefs, sponsors, hospitality workers and RMHC Orange volunteers and donors. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/2db2cd11-65b6-4426-89e3-4be35f2fffe3.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg