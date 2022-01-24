news, local-news,

In August last year, Katherine Swain dived into a pool and sustained a C4/5 spinal cord injury, leaving her without the use of her legs and partial use of her arms. The 35-year-old, who grew up in Orange and now lives in Newcastle, spent months in hospital, where the reality of her devastating injury was compounded by the fact she could have with limited contact from family due to COVID restrictions. But as Katherine's family and many friends would tell you, she is 'The Unicorn' and within weeks she was asking how she could help others in the same situation. She and her husband David set up 'Stronger Together', a support group for those with spinal injuries. Their mission is to provide education to the wider community, improve accessibility and provide specialist equipment for regional areas. Now, a group of Katherine closest friends from Orange's are banding together to support the cause. On March 14, a group of 15 cyclists will set out from Orange to Newcastle on a five-day, 500km 'Spinning for Spinal Support' ride, to show their support for Katherine and to raise funds and awareness for Stronger Together. Riders include Orange locals Andrew Swain, Sophie Fardell, Harry Fardell, Al Hattersley, Peter Bell, Jenna Hattersley and James McMillan. To raise funds for the main ride, they'll also hold a 24-hour cycle-a-thon at Integra gym on February 11 and 12. For more information, visit the Stronger Together for Spinal Instagram page @strongertogetherforspinal Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/0a0f5ae5-dc5f-4ca9-a788-be67e459e68d_rotated_180.JPG/r412_646_4032_2691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg