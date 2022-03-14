news, local-news,

DITTO the small dog who lives across the road is being hailed as the hero in the rescue of Maisy, the missing blind moggy. Much to the delight and relief of owner Brianna Wells, her special cat was back in the family fold on Saturday morning after going missing on March 3 just after midday. "It was incredible she was still in the area, I couldn't believe she was directly over the road and she just had this little dog looking after her I believe," Ms Wells said. "He's only about 10cm bigger than Maisy but we think he's been sharing his food with her." After her curious pet slipped through a tiny gap in an open window, Ms Wells launched an exhaustive search to find Maisy, who had her eyes removed as a kitten after she was discovered in very poor condition in a disused factory. With the help of Blossoms Rescue, Maisy's initial saviours, and five friends, Ms Wells put out flyers, door knocked and patrolled late at night and early in the morning until her efforts were rewarded on Saturday at 4am. "I spotted her directly across the driveway from us, on the road," Ms Wells said. "My heart jumped out of my chest. "She was looking towards me and she got a little bit spooked and she ran directly into our neighbours house, straight through their backyard, past the doggy. "I ended up knocking on their door at 4am, I woke them up and we searched, they were absolutely amazing, they were like, 'we know what you're doing, please come through'." Maisy slipped away again but Ditto was back on the scene later that morning, directing neighbour Kylie Reid and her family to Maisy's hiding place in a thorny bush at the back of their home. "At 9.40 they called me and said, 'we see her, we have here, you need to come get her', " Fearing Maisy would be worse for wear, Ms Wells took her to the vet immediately. "They were absolutely amazed at the condition she is in. They said there was no way that she would have had nothing [to eat] so we believe that their little dog Ditto was sharing his food and water with Maisy." While Maisy has no sight, her whiskers would help her compensate to a certain degree according to a spokesperson from the Orange Veterinary Hospital, who checked her out after her ordeal. "I couldn't believe it, it honestly thought she would not have been able to walk, meow, anything. The fact that she was walking around close to home - I thought this is a miracle." Ms Wells admits after a week, she was starting to to lose hope. "The day before I found her I was falling apart. "I was getting to that point where, if she hadn't had any food or anything, it was going to be very hard for her to survive. "But I was praying everyday, I knew my baby was out there, I wasn't giving up and as soon as I saw, I was like thank the Lord."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/b681ede8-70d0-4aa3-aae4-bd27b8c70419.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg