news, local-news,

FUNERAL services, complete with coffins or caskets, will return to the Orange Botanic Gardens if Orange's deputy mayor Gerald Power has his way. Cr Power has put up a motion for discussion at Tuesday night's ordinary Orange City Council meeting to have funeral services return to the picturesque garden setting's lawn area of the native garden. Advanced warnings and appropriate signage warning other gardens users of the funeral service's time and location within the park are a part of Cr Power's motion, which if successful will reverse OCC's ban on funerals in preference to memorial services where there is no coffin or hearse present. Cr Power said he was motivated after a discussion with the Reid family, who were "hurt and angry" after they were refused use of the gardens for a funeral, while the the family of long-standing councillor Glenn Taylor was granted permission to hold his funeral at the Botanic Gardens. A council spokesman explained the ban had come about after complaints from the other garden users who had felt uncomfortable after unexpectedly coming across a funeral, however an exception was made for former councillor Taylor's funeral as recognition of his 26 years of service to the community. "I think we need to address this, put it up as a motion and let the councillors decide," Cr Power said explaining that many people were not comfortable conducting funerals in a religious environment. "I definitely want to speak on it in relation to that because Jamahl [Reid] is right. "As a minister I've done more weddings and funerals and baby namings in parks and in backyards. "There is a move away from structured churches and we need to provide the opportunity in our parks and reserves, in a respectful manner and just make sure there is signage and people are notified that there will be a funeral happening at that period of time at a location. "Just let the public be aware of it." According to council's papers on the motion, OCC's policy is consistent with other areas with Albury allowing small services (no coffin), while the Hunter region assesses each request but coffins are not allowed. Tamworth and Dubbo do not permit funerals. Wagga Wagga is an exception. Part of Cr Power's motion also asks that council place on public exhibition for 28 days a hire fee for the conduct of funeral services at the Botanic Gardens of $300. Cr Power, who served as a minister of religion for 21 years, said he has been approached to officiate at funeral services at the gardens. "I was oblivious, as a minister I'd done a lot of [funerals] too and I didn't realise that that had stopped," he said. "We thought about it long and hard after our conversation with the Reid family and one of the things is we want to do is, number one, provide that opportunity back to the community again, to have those funerals back in there. "For now, just more sign posting, put them in areas where it is a bit secluded, but at the same time it is around nature ... just make sure there is notification and signage well identify the areas. "Definitely having that signage up there and designated areas is vitally important." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/4d8a8295-693e-4af6-8e5d-a1fe15f277d2.JPG/r5_147_1994_1271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg