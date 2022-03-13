news, local-news,

AUTO accessories retailer Repco will be the anchor tenant at a $3.8 million development at the southern end of Peisley Street. Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting is expected to give consent to the development at 21-25 Peisley Street, which when completed will feature 13 industrial units ranging in floor-space from 173m2 to 700m2. Repco, which has a store in Kite Street next to the City Centre car park, will occupy unit 13, on the north-east corner of the building. The development features parking for 58 vehicles including disabled and staff car parking running off a central driveway which will be designed to cope with storm water. Wall and pole signage, including a free-standing five metre pylon sign about 1800mm wide is also proposed. To make way for the three new buildings, an existing shed and and office will be demolished. In its recommendation, OCC says the modern-style design of the development fits in with southern Peisley Street's existing buildings such as the close-by Sydney Tools. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/c6a35aa4-e2f7-49a1-88d4-ba283d15ab5e.jpeg/r6_130_2011_1263_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg