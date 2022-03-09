news, local-news,

THEIR natural curiosity can get cats into strife and in Maisy's case, the consequences are heart-breaking. A slightly-built moggy, Maisy slipped through a tiny gap in a partially window almost a week ago and owner Brianna Wells has been doing everything she can to find her. A two-year-old tortoise shell with white patches under her chin and paws, Maisy isn't overly distinctive as cats go except for one glaring difference, she has no eyes. "I feel like she's out there, I think I would feel it if something had happened to her. I just want to find her," a desperate Ms Wells said. "She's been missing since March 3 at roughly 1pm, that was the last time I saw her. "[The bedroom window] was open just a tad more [than it usually is] and cats can get out of anywhere. "That's the only way we think that she got out." Ms Wells immediately started searching for Maisy, door knocking her neighbours and then walking further afield. "Not one person had seen her which is really weird," she said. "That's why I want to get it out to as many people, we have a lot of elderly around and she is a special cat so I can understand why somebody would want to take her in and look after her. "They might not realise she has a loving family to come home to." As cats go, Maisy has had her share of battles. She was adopted by Ms Wells through Blossoms Rescue after she had been surrendered to the animal charity. "The man who found her, it took him roughly a week to catch her. He finally got her and contacted Blossoms and they took her in [to a vet] straight away and just wanted to help her." The kitten's eyes had suffered irreversible trauma and were surgically removed. "The surgery was nerve-wracking," Ms Wells said. "But they brought her back to life and we went through the adoption process," Ms Wells said adding she didn't think twice about adopting a blind cat. Ms Wells said Maisy has adapted to life without sight and knows her way around her Peisley Street home. In the meantime, her fellow feline family member Putty and canine pal Narla, a three-legged dog, are missing her. In her search for Maisy, Ms Wells has gone back to a previous home, and continues to door knock her area, often taking Putty and Narla with her in the hope of providing Maisy with familiar scents to guide her home. She has left Maisy's bed and food on the front door stop and is playing familiar music. "I'm hoping that if she's around she can hear it," she said. If you have any information on Maisy's whereabouts, Ms Wells' number is 0407 279 147, call anytime. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/04019e2a-cf9b-4763-8d9a-cb57657ca5e7.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg