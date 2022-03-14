news, local-news,

A coffee roasted by Academy Coffee has been selected by a premium coffee shop in Sydney as one of its featured coffees. Roaster and owner Matt Swiatkiwsky said the Colombian Aponte honey processed coffee attracted the attention of Paramount Coffee Project and he also has some available at his Woodward Street cafe. "They are very high up in the coffee industry," he said. The Sugar Mill has relocated to its bakery site at 26 Sale Street, near Domino's Pizza. The cafe had been located at the Summer Centre for eight and a half years but moved as part of the Summer Centre redevelopment and still has its usual breads, coffee and treats on offer. Sniffing out the Orange market and meeting with potential buyers, Gordon Furze will soon release his Poly Platforms solar-powered surveillance invention. "I've designed and built it for the last seven years to a point of where I can build en masse, so the idea is to sell it to some 'fat cat' now," Mr Furze said. "It doesn't rust at all and propels all chemicals. For example, mining is a very toxic environment, but you could pour acid on this and it'd just fall off - so, going to market with it is the end game and it's getting close." The mobile-based network captures high-tech visual imagery, both moving and still, and provides communication and solar-powered lighting - said to be "perfect for mining and construction industries". When Wiradjuri woman Fiona Harrison began her chocolate business Chocolate on Purpose in Millthorpe 10 years ago, the idea of adding native ingredients such as gulalung (finger limes) and mourao (mountain pepperberry) was at times a challenge for those strolling up to the market stall for a sweet treat. From markets to a major online presence is the next stage for Ms Harrison who has been selected from among women-led businesses across the country to take part in the pilot of a partnership between two women-focused online business platforms. Global Sisters' online marketplace and Lift Women's crowdfunding platform will help Ms Harrison grow her business by enabling her to purchase a tempering machine to increase production. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

