There's been a change of hands at the cafe inside The Sonic on Sale Street. Academy Coffee Roasters owner Matt Swiatkiwsky and cafe manager Josh Hunt have now opened the coffee shop inside the converted masonic building, which is now a homewares and fashion shop. Mr Hunt said he is still managing the existing cafe on Woodward Street, which will continue operating as normal, but he will also be covering the cafe at The Sonic. "We were approached, Pip [Brett] who owns Jumbled was looking for someone to operate the cafe in there so we jumped at the chance," Mr Hunt said. He said Academy in Woodward Street has been busy and there was a good first week at The Sonic last week. "I think once school goes back and things start to get more normal it will pick up a little bit more," Mr Hunt said. Mr Swiatkiwsky opened Omar by Academy in Woodward Street in 2017 selling coffee using beans roasted by his other business, Academy Coffee Roasters. He launched Academy Coffee Roasters in 2015 to bring specialty coffee to Orange. In 2018, the Omar by Academy store on Woodward Street, was awarded silver and bronze medals in the national 2018 Golden Bean Coffee Roasters competition. Orange Tyre Shop has opened in Moulder Street. Formerly located in Scott's Place where it was called Ed's Shed, the business has undergone a complete rebranding and according to manager Ed Newton the venture is paying off. "We've just moved to the CBD, a bit closer to town," he said. "It's a better location where we are now." Mr Newton said the greater number of cars driving past the new location, at the former Don Ball workshop, also makes a huge difference when it came to getting noticed. It's also more convenient for many of his customers. "The customer can drop off the car in the morning and walk to work," he said. He said the day to day service selling and fitting a full range of tyres, as well as wheel alignments, has not changed. However, he said the new name makes it easier to find in a Google search. "Ever since we moved here the support of people just booking their car in is unbelievable. "We should have moved here three years ago. The number of people who just call in from the sign out the front just amazes me." Mr Newton said people like to deal with family owned businesses that deliver personal service and that's what he delivers.

