Shortened season about to commence as players get back in the pool

The Orange water polo season will launch on February 3 after the start was delayed. Teams will hit the water in junior, intermediate and open divisions in what will be a shortened 2022 season after the Orange Aquatic Centre outdoor pool had to delay its re-opening. A division defending champs Jets will return, as will B division winners Team Platypus. The Junior and Intermediate competitions get more and more exciting as the season goes on and the players develop their skills. Orange will also host the Water Polo NSW Under 12s carnival on March 11-13. Junior players from across the state will participate in the carnival which is designed to develop skills in a fun environment. It is also used to elevate the skills of young referees and coaches. Orange is hoping to enter a team in the carnival. Try outs for the Orange Water Dragons will be held on Tuesday, February 1 and 8 in the Orange Aquatic Centre diving pool from 4.30-5.30pm. To be eligible for this team, children must be born in 2009 or later. Anyone interested in giving the sport a go can attend training on Tuesdays at the division pool from 4.30-5.30pm for juniors, and from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for intermediates and opens. For more information, please visit the Water Polo Orange Facebook page or email Sarah at ssokol@orange.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/cda791fb-2e04-4fb2-96bb-afb600ce1105.JPG/r0_23_2816_1614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg