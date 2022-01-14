sport, local-sport,

Dean Price and his Orange Tigers had a longer off-season that usual last year after the AFL Central West campaign was cut short due to COVID. But for the first grade coach, that just meant players came back even keener to kick off pre-season this week. "I think numbers were pretty good, pretty promising so here's hoping we get a few to come along to the next couple," he said on Monday's showing. "They were all pretty excited, that Monday night session is a fitness one but it's with the footy, honing in on those skills and blowing the cobwebs out and getting the feel for the footy back in the hand." The Tigers will go two nights a week for the foreseeable future, with the Monday session up at Waratahs, with a Thursday fitness run across multiple venues. "We want to mix it up and keep it enjoyable," Price said. "Running is not the best thing and not the most favourite thing for most people, so to change it up a bit I think will get a bit more involved and excited to do it." The competition across all grades, senior and junior, had reached finals before the lockdown halted play in 2021. Neither men's team qualified to play but the women had done enough to qualify. Price knows how important a good pre-season will be to starting off the 2022 campaign strong. "I just want everyone to enjoy the footy and make sure they're getting something out of it," he added. "Slowing down the skills part to make sure they get it right and then we can increase speed as we go along. "I'm hoping to get a few more guys and girls around the club and getting those numbers right up so that we do look like a bit of an outfit when we do go to various venues, it's a bit like advertising us as club." But for those who can't wait for the season start, there is a an AFL 9s social competition being run at Waratah Sports Club on Mondays, starting from January 31 and running to March 14; registration is required. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/a2010f89-6e11-40de-bc2c-5f837192e4a2.jpg/r47_181_912_670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg