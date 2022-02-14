sport, local-sport,

Cavaliers needed a win to give itself any hope of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Royal Hotel Cup and that's exactly what happened during Friday night's match against Bathurst City. After restricting the redbacks to 9-92 off 20 overs, Cavs chased that total six wickets down and with two balls to spare under the lights of Wade Park. Winning wicket-keeper Matt Corben said it was a tough deck to bat on. "Chasing was always going to be hard on that pitch so we knew we needed to restrict them to as little a total as possible and our bowlers did a really good job of that, taking wickets throughout the innings and putting a stem on their runs," he said. The match was a winners-takes-all game, with the victor to qualify for the Royal Hotel Cup semi-finals. Redbacks won the toss and elected to bat but, as skipper mark Day alluded to, the team was unable to mount any kind of pressure, with the best score coming from Parkes marquee Zac Bayliss with 37, one of just three double-digit scores. "It hurts. We honestly think we should've won, but it wasn't like we got pumped, so we can take a lot of positives from it," Day said. "It was a good game in the end. The boys really, really dug in, showing a lot of fight to get into the 20th over. "We just didn't score enough with the bat but I think we were the better side in two out of three facets of the game." Cavs' chase got off to a rocky start, with top three Bailey Ferguson (duck), Hugh Middleton (one) and Corben (nine) all failing to reach double digits. But the middle order of Wes Lummis (22), Cam Laird (23) and Kaleb Cook (20 not out) stood up to bring home the close victory. "That's something that especially this season, we've had that batting depth where players at five, six and seven have all stood up at different points of the season and got the job done which is really positive," Corben said. "That's the difference which is why we're into the semi-finals and sitting atop on Saturday cricket." St Pat's and Rugby Union will clash in an all-Bathurst semi-final on February 18, before Cavs and Orange City face-off on February 25. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/3535574a-aa4a-40a4-91f4-3c4496038d51.JPG/r1116_285_4422_2153_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg