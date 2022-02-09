Tyk Cochrane had never had a driver's licence when he failed drug test in Orange
A man who has never had a driver's licence has faced Orange Local Court after he was caught driving with methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.
Tyk Cochrane, 24, of Sir Neville Howse Place was driving a car with West Australian number plates on Bathurst Road when the police stopped him for a random breath test at 5.25pm on November 20.
Cochrane told the police, "I don't have a licence," when he was asked to produce one and he confirmed he had never had a driver's licence in Australia.
Although he passed a breath test, Cochrane failed the road-side drug test which was positive for both methamphetamine and cannabis.
He was arrested and said he had smoked cannabis about a week earlier.
Magistrate David Day convicted Cochrane and placed him on a six month conditional release order and disqualified his driver's licence for three months for driving with drugs in his system.
Mr Day also convicted him and placed him on a nine-month community correction order and disqualified his driver's licence for three months for driving despite never being licensed.
