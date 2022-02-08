sport, local-sport,

Kinross First XI got a big win against Gladstone in their Orange and District Cricket Association second grade match on February 5. The students bowled out their opposition for just 59 after scoring 6-199 in the first innings. Charlie Tink (44) headlined the Kinross batting card which saw four players pass 30. Then with the ball it was Walter Prowse who did the damage finishing with 5-17. Cavaliers got a big win against Spring Hill. Ethan Urquhart (67 not out) and Will Luelf (69) propelled Cavs to 4-229 before they bowled Spring Hill out for 129. Max Pearce (3-22) and Tom Jarick (3-34) were best with the ball. The third match saw Centrals score a nine-wicket win over Kinross Second XI largely off the backs of Aijdan Mannering (4-24) and Thomas Dowell (49). The final game of the round saw Orange City (6-242) take down CYMS (10-89). A more than solid second wicket partnership by wicket-keeper Chris Pethybridge and captain Michel Evans did the trick for Orange City as they narrowed the gap at the top of the ODCA third grade competition. Batting first against Centrals Red, the dynamic duo put on an 87-run stand before Evans was caught out off the bowling of Johnny Davis for 43. Davis then picked up another quick wicket and it looked like a fight back was on the cards. But Pavel Melinchuk (35) and Pethybridge (48) steadied the ship and guided them to a first innings total of 6-166. In reply, Red got off to a similarly good start thanks to the opening pair of Jacob Kopp (33) and Nick McGrath (43). But when both fell in quick succession, the red and blacks innings started to crumble and they were eventually bowled out for 128. Hugh Corcoran finished with figures of 4-5 for City. In the other game, CYMS put in a dominating performance against Cavaliers. It was slow going early on for Jonathon Savill (51) and Louis Lockwood (23), but after off opening bowler Mark Wiegold (4-19), they went to town. Matt Baker (28) and Adam Smith (26) also provided handy knocks as CYMS finished their innings at 9-160. In reply, Cavs got off to a bad start when they lost opener Josh Granger (3) in the third over and it only got worse from there. Riley Krause (6-19) and Shehan Fernando (3-20) tore through the rest of the lineup to bowl Cavs out for 59. There was just the one result in the ODCA Centenary Cup. It was a close fought battle between Cavaliers (10-98) and CYMS (8-79). Cavs were sent in to bat first and Lachlan Griffith (32) and Montana Griffith (17 not out) kept their team ticking along. Rowan McFarlane (3-11) and Harry Harry (3-15) were best with the ball for CYMS. Luke Van Der Westhuis (20 not out) and Cam Jones (12) fell just short of getting the job done for CYMS. Toby Peterson (3-14) finished with Cavs' best figures.

