Tom Markey is making a habit of bringing up milestones with a maximum. The Orange City second grader smashed CYMS to all parts of the park on Saturday, February 5, on his way to 123 off just 75 deliveries. This was the second time Markey had made a century and both times he brought it up with a six. "I wasn't counting in my head, but when I was around 30 or so, I felt pretty comfortable out there and thought if I keep knocking it around the 50 will be up soon and then who knows," he said. "At drinks I was on 49 so after that I quickly got the 50 out of the way and then started upping the notch a bit. "I thought I was about mid 80s and I hit a six. My team started cheering and I thought it was because I hit the six, but turns out it was a century. It was a bloody good feeling." But Markey wasn't the only one who took the green and golds to town. Lawson Hamling finished 59 not out as the pair put on a 178 run partnership which helped City go from 5-51 to 6-242 at the end of their innings. "I couldn't rate his innings highly enough," Markey said of Lawson. "He was the perfect Robin to my Batman. He was turning the strike over and any time we got bat on ball we pretty much got a single without any dodgy runs." A player who likes to get a move on, Markey didn't put the shots away entirely after walking out to bat with his side in trouble. "(Jamie Steadman) the captain knows what I'm like, I'm a pretty attacking batsman, so he told me to keep my head down and no silly shots," Markey added. "I got out there and said to Lawso that I was still going to play my shots, I wasn't going to plod around because that's when I get myself out. I was still going to attack, but I'd try and keep it along the ground instead of going aerial too early." Only Jeron Sijo (3-39) and Liam Curran (3-30) managed to take wickets for CYMS. With the bat, they struggled even more and were bowled out for 89 despite a gutsy 45 from Aquindor Dhillon. Sam Wasil was best with the ball for City, taking 3-19. Having come into the game with some up and down form, Markey isn't banking on another ton anytime soon. "Knowing my luck I'll probably go out next week and get a duck," he joked.

