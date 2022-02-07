sport, local-sport,

Nearly half-a-dozen teams have pulled out of the Western Under 21s competition for 2022, including Orange CYMS who featured in last season's league. On the back of a successful inaugural edition of the competition in 2021 which saw a six-team battle and St Pat's crowned champions, this year it attracted interest from a wider number of clubs in the Western region. The competition was initially expected to feature 11 clubs, but with just over a week before the competition was due to kick-off, NSW Rugby League's league and club support co-ordinator Dallas Reeves was forced to come up with a new draw as five clubs who intended to participate conceded they would not be able to. "Mudgee let us know first, then Coonamble and Forbes pulled out at the meeting Monday night. Then we had Orange CYMS pull out Tuesday night and Dubbo Macquarie on Wednesday," Reeves said. "It was really a matter of numbers, it was a really early start and they'd all been to training, but they just weren't getting the players there that they needed to play. "It is a disappointment, but it's still the same amount of teams we had last year. It is understandable, yeah it is disappointing, but all the teams had valid reasons for withdrawing. "But there are still six teams who want to play, so we are pretty keen to make it as a good a tournament for them as we can." With the withdrawal of those five sides, it leaves defending champions St Pat's, 2021 runners-up Dubbo CYMS, Orange Hawks, Bathurst Panthers, Parkes Spacemen and Cowra Magpies as those who will compete. Orange CYMS president Cam Jones said there were a myriad of issues which resulted in their decision to pull the pin. "We originally had a decent number of players, about 15 or 16," he said. "But this time of year a few of the boys had other things on and then we were going to have a couple boys come to us from another club who just decided not to play in the end. "It is disappointing after we were one of six teams last year, but looking at it a different way when we did make the decision last week, we looked at it in a good way where we can just focus and train all together instead of having to pull certain blokes out for 21s. Now we can just focus on the season proper." Reeves has been forced to ditch plans to run the competition with western, eastern and northern pools. Instead a random draw which includes all remaining clubs has been done for a three-week period. Naturally the prospect of the round one Dubbo derby and round three Orange showdown between Hawks and CYMS are gone, as well as the clash of the swoopers when the Cowra and Forbes Magpies were to meet. However, the kick-off date for the competition remains on the weekend of February 12-13. Each team will play three games which will decide their rankings for the finals. The top three will do battle for the cup, the bottom three still get a chance to win the plate. After those three rounds, Reeves said they will "see where other football commitments lie and play the two sets of finals within the first three weeks of March." "We worked it out so every team will get a minimum of four games across those five weeks that we play," he added.

