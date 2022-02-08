sport, local-sport,

HE had been hoping to bat first, but when City Colts captain Dave Henderson instead found himself with the ball in hand for the start of Friday night's Royal Hotel Cup clash against Kinross he certainly made the most of it. Henderson took two wickets in the first over of the Twenty20 match at Wade Park and after gaining that early momentum, Colts never let go. The Bathurst side went on to post a seven-wicket win over Kinross. Though both City Colts and Kinross went into their final pool match knowing they were out of finals contention, Henderson still took positives from a match which saw his side restrict their rivals for 92 then chase that target down in 16.1 overs. "It was nice to sort of have a very commanding win," Henderson said. "I think when you look at the side on paper it's a really top squad and yeah we can do it. It's just about stringing a few performances together and building a bit of confidence. "We've been pretty exceptional this year with our fielding and the bowling has been pretty good as well. It definitely helps if we do happen to strike a low total, but it's just really exciting and encouraging to be putting all three facets together." Henderson admitted had he won the toss instead of his Kinross counterpart, his plan was to bat. But the confidence he wanted his side to gain still came as he made it 2-1 in the first over then struck again to have his rivals at 3-13. "I think we were going to have bat just to try and work on a few things, just to take a bit of stuff away from that game. We wanted to try and put on a big score and drag that into our Saturday matches," he said. "I did get two wickets in my first over, I certainly didn't expect that to happen, but they certainly weren't going to die wondering. "We were really pretty stoked and you could see all the boys were pretty hyped to keep rolling on with it." After Henderson's spell - he finished with 3-10 off four overs - spinner Nick Babcock kept the wickets coming. Kinross slumped to 6-28 and though Luke Hunter (29 off 29) and James Glasson (21 off 27) put up some resistance, Colts were well in control. Babcock took 4-22 as Kinross finished its innings at 9-92. "He's the spinner we've haven't had for a few years. He's been a really handy addition and has brought so much to the team," Henderson said. "It's funny as I think eight of the wickets came from the same end and then we had the two run-outs. Nick came on at my end after I finished and he took his four wickets and then Josh came on from that end and took a wicket in his first over as well. "Then we had two run-outs and actually one of those was at Josh's end as well, so it was pretty funny." In the chase it was Josh Toole who did a bulk of the scoring for Colts, the number three bat crashing an unbeaten 42 runs off 33 deliveries. It was easily his best effort in Royal Hotel Cup this season and continued a good run of form which has seen him hit scores of 51 not out off 57 and 45 off 47 in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket. "Tooley is actually in a really good patch of form at the moment. It's pleasing for us no doubt, but he's also very keen to play ... it's good to see the confidence level come back up for him," Henderson said. Colts completed their chase with seven wickets and 23 deliveries in hand. Though Kinross was well beaten, Henderson was still impressed by one aspect of their performance. "The thing with the Kinross boys, what they do well, their running between wickets, taking quick singles because they're younger and quicker - that's something everyone can aim for a bit more," he said.

