ORANGE City Council is expected to hear this week if its $25 million sporting precinct is given the green light by the Western Regional Planning Panel. Final submissions were heard for and against the project last Tuesday via an online link with NSW Health among the major opponents to the project, which has so far cost Orange ratepayers $1.2 million. Speaking on behalf of NSW Health, Holding Redlich partner Thomas Kwok said the WRPP must consider traffic, crowd numbers, noise and heritage and the impact the stadium would have on the nearby Orange medical precinct. Mr Kwok said NSW Health had submitted a number of documents to Orange City Council providing critical planning, traffic and heritage information. "As well as other information on contamination, lighting, noise etcetera which are critical merit issues for this DA," Mr Kwok said. He said NSW Health had provided information on what it felt were deficiencies in the development application "which the WRPP must understand and take into account when determining the DA". "[The] Panel not only should, but it must take our objection into account in full and failure to do so could lead to an unreasonable or irrational decision in the legal sense, recently reiterated in the Djokovic cases, and could lead to an invalid decision." The increased traffic to be generated by the stadium is a major worry for NSW Health which commissioned a report by McLaren Traffic which Mr Kwok claimed was not considered by OCC after Transport NSW gave its approval. "We raise that this is a legally incorrect approach," Mr Kwok said. He added the report by McLaren also identified pedestrian planning as an issue, while the impact of up to 10,000 spectators on the area was also raised. "We consider the Panel is not in a position to approve the concept DA on the documents before it in the assessment report because of the ignoring of the reports put forward, or the playing down of. "We reiterate the absolute importance of maintaining the integrity of access by traffic etc, and amenity for quality health care, especially in the regions." Mayor Jason Hamling, who has been one of the projects major backers since its inception two years ago, was confident those concerns had all been addressed in Orange City Council's development application to the WRPP, which is the consenting authority due to the cost of the development. "I think most of the concerns are about the traffic and I think the council's staff have been pretty thorough in that regard," Cr Hamling said on Monday. Cr Hamling said a detailed Traffic Impact Assessment which was prepared for the project states the surrounding roads and intersections are more than capable of absorbing traffic generated by the sports stadium. Cr Hamling said the majority of the traffic from the stadium would be utilising Huntley Road and the Southern Feeder Road. Mr Kwok also refuted claims NSW Health's report was submitted too late, saying a first letter was sent to OCC on October 13 and that letter stated further documents would be added. "All of those documents form one objection which was lodged on time," he said. The first stage of the project consists of major earthworks and some tree removal, the majority of which is located on the back nine holes of the former Ex-Services Country Club golf course, adjacent to Jack Brabham Park. Stage two consists of a state-of-the-art athletics track and parking while stage three is the construction of the main stadium.

