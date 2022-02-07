news, local-news, COVID, Orange, COVID-19, Central West

ORANGE detections of COVID-19 hold the highest count across the region's Local Government Areas, jumping from 40 to 60 positive cases in the Western NSW Local Health District's latest report. The second-highest rate of COVID-19 infections are on record for the Local Government Areas of Dubbo with 55 cases - a drop in four - followed by a rise from 31 to 40 in Bathurst, 25 down from 36 for the Mid-West, and a drop from 30 to 17 in the Parkes LGA. Following a weekend where two of the region's residents lost their lives, three more people were admitted to hospital for the virus with two remaining in Intensive Care Units. There's now a total of 20 hospitalisations across the district in the hours leading to 4pm on Sunday, February 6, with 103 positive PCR tests and 138 infections detected via Rapid Antigen Testing, according to Western NSW LHD. While Bourke, Brewarrina, Warren and Walgett each went undetected for cases of the virus, all remaining Central Western LGA's record single-digit figures of one or more positive infections. Statewide, NSW has recorded 7437 positive cases in the 24-hour reporting period leading to 8pm on Sunday. Of these, Rapid Antigen Testing results showed 3917, with PCR tests recording 3520. Lives lost are at 14 in this latest reporting period, with 2099 hospitalisations and 137 cases receiving virus-related treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Single-dose rates of vaccination for those aged 16 and over are at 95.5 per cent, 94.1 per cent are double-dosed, and 43.8 per of this demographic are in receipt of an additional booster shot. Similarly, those aged 12-15 years are at 83.5 per cent for one vaccine dose and 78.7 per cent for two, while 43.1 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had a first-round vaccine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/3ffc5d04-0583-495d-9dd0-06de9eb35e11.JPG/r0_212_4256_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg