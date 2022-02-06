news, local-news, Miranda Eyb, Orange Showgirl

TWO years without an Orange Showgirl was the result of unravelling uncertainties during the peak of recent COVID-19 years, though, that's all finally come to a halt. Since the Orange Show Society was given the green light for its May 14 event, with it included the 2021 Showgirl announcement, seeing young 20-year-old Cudal-borne woman, Miranda Eyb successfully crowned. "It's all happened pretty quickly from the November application last year, to interviews only three or four weeks ago, and it wasn't something that I thought I'd ever do or be interested in," Miss Eyb said. "I always thought I'd go down the same line going for the RAS Rural Achiever like my mum did, but a few people in Orange approached me about applying for Showgirl ... and I'm really glad I went for it." The earlier-than-usual announcement of Miss Eyb's Showgirl role was made in anticipation of the fast-approaching 'Zone 6 Finals', which will be held in Condobolin next month on Saturday, March 5. With the newest Showgirl eager to network with an estimated 20-odd other Showgirls and ag-sector contacts, she's hoping her public speaking skills will be up to par during the panel of Q&As at the finals - an event where Miss Eyb won't be talking about the Angus breed. "Having a small stud Shorthorn herd in Cudal and being very involved in showing beef cattle, especially with junior judging, I have to pick cattle and speak on the microphone about animals; and I can do that all day," Miss Eyb laughed. "Give me something like [cattle] to judge or comment on and we're 'right to go, but giving a longer, on-the-spot speech is a very different style of communication, which will be a challenge, but I'm looking forward to working on those other forms of public speaking and improving communication skills." Entering her second year studying a Doctor of Medicine at Charles Sturt University in Orange, Miss Eyb's broader goals for the future are set on bridging the gap between small rural areas and accessibility to medical professionals. "I would love to end up at as rural-based [General Practitioner], but with a focus on looking after those who work in the [agricultural] sector," she said. "Being from a small town like Cudal, there's definitely the need for more doctors in a lot of regional settings, and I'd love to be able to fill that gap within smaller communities to be able to support the people who need it ... it's a more small-scale area, but if I can contribute in some way, then it'll be worthwhile." If successful in Condobolin, Miss Eyb will go on to compete for The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl title - which has transitioned to the new title of Sydney Royal Young Woman of the Year - where she'll take closer steps toward her future goals, and build more contacts across the sector that the new 2021 Orange Showgirl is so heavily involved in. "They'll choose one to three Showgirls who will then go on to the Sydney Royal Easter Show for 10 days, so it's a big opportunity if I'm successful in the Zone 6 Finals," she said. "It's also a really wonderful opportunity to improve those public speaking skills, and is such a valuable position to be in to network; making those wider connections across the agricultural sector altogether." Though she's still undecided on what to wear for the black-tie dress code at the formal finals dinner, Miss Eyb is feeling ready to raise more than beef cattle in her preparations leading up to the event. "The invitations only arrived on Wednesday, so while it's all happened really quickly, I know this is going to be such a valuable experience; and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

