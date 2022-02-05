news, local-news, Newcrest, Semi-Autogenous (SAG) Mill Motor, Cadia, Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations

EXCEEDING five years in its making, a project of the Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations has finally received the big stamp of approval. Dubbed the 'Semi-Autogenous (SAG) Mill Motor Replacement project', the plan engaged over 150 personnel at its peak, involving the removal of the old gearless motor of the monstrously-sized mining equipment, before undergoing a full renewal process. "This project was unique in that it's the first time that a gearless mill motor of this size anywhere in the world has been removed, replaced and upgraded," Cadia's general manager, Aaron Brannigan said. "To the extent that the concrete plinths it rests on had to be lifted away in 80-tonne blocks and re-cast in-situ." Commissioned in 1998, Cadia's original SAG mill motor was once the largest gearless motor drive in the world. Though, in 2015, the mill was taken down to repair age-related damage to the motor windings, with years to follow of more age-faults appearing; which then called for maintenance and repairs that became more frequent, and saw longer machinery downtime. While the project involved "numerous technical challenges", Mr Brannigan said determined crew members handled the massive part-of-the-ore-treatment equipment with sturdy composure across the board, which ultimately resulted in its upgraded victory. "The project posed numerous technical challenges, which the team successfully worked through, with teamwork, patience and tenacity," Mr Brannigan said. "I am particularly proud of the commitment to Newcrest's values which were critical to the project's success; the values of 'working together' and 'caring about people' were the most important, especially with the diversity of contractors and pressures that border closures imposed on many individuals." Estimated by The Australian Mining Review as a plant expansion of around $270 million dollars, the Cadia Expansion Project continues to work away on the construction of the SAG mill's secondary crusher, where project completion will eventually see the new motor's additional power allow an overall increase in ore mining production rates.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/b4b1c272-7545-4b5d-bc4c-559a0357052b.jpg/r472_0_4668_2371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg