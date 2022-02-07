news, local-news,

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash that included three other people and an 11-month-old baby on the Newell Highway on the weekend. At about 4.20pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway at Tomingley, about 100 kilometres north of Orange, following reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police have been told a blue hatch back driven by a 24-year-old female learner licence holder being supervised by a 28-year-old man with two other passengers - a 27-year-old woman and an 11-month-old baby girl - were involved in a head-on crash with a light brown 4WD driven by a 67-year-old man with a 64-year-old female passenger. The 67-year-old man died at the scene. The 64-year-old woman was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The driver of the hatch back and the 27-year-old passenger were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dubbo Base Hospital with minor injuries. The 28-year-old man and the baby were flown to Westmead Children's Hospital as a precaution. Both the driver and supervising driver of the hatch back will undergo mandatory testing. Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have secured a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit to examine the scene and investigate the circumstances of the crash. As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police immediately. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

