coronavirus,

Two people from Orange battling the effects of COVID-19 in hospital have died. The pair - a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s, both fully vaccinated but both with underlying health issues - were reported as deaths in the NSW Health report to 4pm on Friday, February 4. NSW Health refers to those who've had two doses of the vaccine as being fully vaccinated. The two Orange residents are the only two deaths across the Western NSW Local Health District over the weekend, which was a period that represented a dip in hospitalisations and intensive care numbers. As was the case on Saturday, there's 17 people in hospital across the health district on Sunday, those numbers coming from NSW Health's latest COVID-19. Of those 17, two are in intensive care. That's down on the three in ICU on Saturday. The fall in hospitalisations aligns with the numbers right across the state. In NSW in the latest report, there are 2321 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 147 in ICU - down on the previous day's report which had 2337 hospital patients and 152 in ICU. Case numbers wise across the Western NSW LHD, there were 40 new cases in Orange to 4pm on Saturday, with 280 across the entire district. There were 123 positive PCR test results and 157 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in Western NSW LHD. NSW has recorded 7893 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm Saturday, February 5. Of the new cases, 4337 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3556 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 43.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 42.8 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/f3ee9d0d-c2ee-423e-8431-725297e0dffe.JPG/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg