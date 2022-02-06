news, local-news,

Two friends who met at university have reconnected and opened complimentary businesses in a shared space behind an Orange gym. Central Physio owner Rob Thorburn and Made to Move Exercise Physiology owner Simon Dowling have just opened behind Fitness Perfection in March Street where they can each access the gym and water therapy facilities for their clients. Mr Dowling started Made to Move last year and previously worked as a rehabilitation consultant for a Sydney-based rehabilitation company in Orange. "I just wanted the independence of working for myself, getting a bit more hands on and just trying to balance the family life with work," he said. He said the business is about creating tailored exercise programs for people with chronic health conditions. Mr Dowling said his clients come from doctor's referrals as well as Medicare, Work Cover, the Department of Veteran's Affairs, the NDIS and private health insurers. Before moving into the March Street premises, Mr Dowling had a small room he worked out of at the front of the facility. He said none of the businesses are competing against each other and he decided to move into the shared space after getting to know the business owners of Fitness Perfection. "I knew that Rob was looking to go out on his own as well," Mr Dowling said. "I think it benefits everyone. We work in the gym as well, we have our own access to the gym floor." Mr Dowling said there are also private rooms clients can use and hydro therapy. Mr Thorburn opened his Central Physio clinic two weeks ago but had been doing mobile therapy. "I still do a bit of mobile [work], I see a few NDIS clients here and in their homes." Mr Thorburn said he met Mr Dowling at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst where he was studying exercise and sports science. However, he said he was originally at Sydney University but has lived in Orange for five years after coming to the city to study at its CSU campus where he transferred to from Bathurst. "I've been working for another business up until this year and I decided to do my own thing for growth," he said He said the idea to share the space was suggested by a friend who was talking to him and Mr Dowling last year, and when choosing a space the hydro therapy was the main selling point.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/ea789641-cbec-4aba-93b2-5cfa5c9da627.JPG/r123_242_4256_2577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg