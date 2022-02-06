news, local-news,

The Western NSW Local Health District has welcomed two new faces to its board, one that oversees delivery of a budget in excess of $1 billion and a workforce of more than 8000 people. Western NSW LHD board chair Matthew Irvine has announced David Pheeney and Louise Johnson as new members of the district's board. Mr Pheeney, a Wiradjuri man, has a strong history working in communities in Western NSW. Mr Pheeney currently operates his own legal firm out of Dubbo and previously, for six years, was the managing solicitor at the Aboriginal Legal Service in Bourke. Mr Pheeney has significant experience working with rural and remote communities to access judicial services and improve outcomes, in addition to working with and as a member of a number of not-for-profit organisations. Currently working with Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail, Ms Johnson has more than 20 years' experience in community engagement, including a number of years in Western NSW communities. Ms Johnson has worked with a number of Local Councils, including the Warrumbungle Shire and Brewarrina Shire Councils. In those roles, and others, Ms Johnson has led a number of health and community service initiatives in both metropolitan and regional areas of NSW. "I am delighted that both David and Louise have joined the Western NSW Local Health District Board," Mr Irvine said. "I have no doubt the unique skillsets that both David and Louise bring with them will add tremendous value to the Board and the entire District. "As incoming board members already entrenched in our communities, David and Louise have the passion and experience to successfully support the board's oversight of health services for our local communities now and into the future." "I'm looking forward to working the chair and the members of the board to continue the district's proud history of innovation and improvement, and provide the best care possible for our communities," Mr Pheeney said. "I'm excited to join the WNSWLHD Board and I'm committed to helping the District continue to grow, and move forward through the pandemic and beyond," Ms Johnson said. Along with the Mr Irvine, Mr Pheeney and Ms Johnson will be joining the current serving members on the Board; Fiona Bennett, Jason Cooke, Annette Crothers, Dr Colin McClintock, Amanda O'Brien and John Walkom. Mr Irvine paid tribute to outgoing board members, thanking them for their service during a challenging period that has not just included the COVID-19 pandemic, but also mice plagues and natural disasters. "Our outgoing board members have served with distinction through a very tough time. We're grateful for their support," Mr Irvine said. The board plays an important role for the Local Health District. WNSWLHD, under the governance of the Board, is responsible for providing healthcare to more than a quarter of a million people in communities from Oberon to Cobar, and from Grenfell to the Queensland border. The Board oversees delivery of a budget in excess of $1 billion and a workforce of more than 8000 people. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/f60b4c14-6f68-4e33-81e6-5658877d858e.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg