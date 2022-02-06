news, local-news,

A woman who rolled her car into a paddock off the Amaroo Road before it burst into flames has miraculously escaped major injury. Ambulance NSW were called to the scene of the one-car accident at Borenore, just outside of Orange, just after 2pm on Sunday with reports of a car on fire in a paddock. Two ambulance crews attended the scene, and when paramedics arrived they treated the woman for a laceration on her forehead. NSW Ambulance officials say the woman managed to escape from the vehicle before it caught fire and was destroyed. NSW Rural Fire Service crews from Borenore were on the scene to extinguish the inferno. The woman was transferred to Orange Hospital by ambulance where she was in a stable condition as of 4pm on Sunday, February 6. Meanwhile, Central West Police District officers were called out to a fire at Glenroi Oval at 11pm on Saturday night. Upon arrival, no fire was located.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/92a1747c-0e1b-4112-980c-9100a957e6f5.jpg/r9_386_3767_2509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg